G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 377.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,854 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of G1 Therapeutics worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $385,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

GTHX stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $951.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

