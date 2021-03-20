GAMB (GMB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $192,703.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GAMB has traded up 125.8% against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $192,703.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00050829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00640890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024653 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

