GAMB Trading 121.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, GAMB has traded 121.5% higher against the US dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $153,289.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00052190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.18 or 0.00650860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024573 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034791 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.