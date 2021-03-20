Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Down 19.1% This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Gameswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and $1.08 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.69 or 0.00455424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00064786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00141832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00059726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.33 or 0.00685347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00073959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Gameswap Token Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,544,535 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

Gameswap Token Trading

