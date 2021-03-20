Gas Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.60 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Gas token can now be bought for about $12.01 or 0.00020503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $121.60 million and $44.45 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00453551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00140937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.39 or 0.00675223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00074399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

