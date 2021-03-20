Geeq Price Tops $1.61 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and $914,459.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00002711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.00 or 0.00456597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00139606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00060545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00683250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00074914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars.

