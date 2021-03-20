Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $122.88 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $122.88 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00052025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.77 or 0.00655145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034288 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 123,891,207 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

