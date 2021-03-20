General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262,040 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 362,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of General Motors worth $52,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 49.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,109,000 after buying an additional 234,549 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 99.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,703,000 after buying an additional 264,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in General Motors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $59.82 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,617 shares of company stock worth $9,518,306. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

