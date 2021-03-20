Genesis Vision (GVT) Achieves Market Cap of $33.91 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $7.66 or 0.00012995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $33.91 million and approximately $987,105.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.52 or 0.00643859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033983 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

