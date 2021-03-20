GenesisX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $19,930.64 and $12.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 726.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001363 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,293,741 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

