Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,469 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Gentex worth $75,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 420.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

