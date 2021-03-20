GeoDB 24-Hour Volume Hits $968,495.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 58% higher against the dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $25.66 million and approximately $968,495.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00051018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00638975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00033569 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,594,011 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

GeoDB Token Trading

