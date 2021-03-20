German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.36. 15,023,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

