German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 3,048 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after acquiring an additional 290,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,719,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.23. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $136.50 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

