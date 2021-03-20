German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 7,058 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $347,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 446.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,963,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,372,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

