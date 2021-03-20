German American Bancorp Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,426,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,752. The stock has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,788 shares of company stock worth $10,129,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

