German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,308,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,538,051,000 after purchasing an additional 114,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $10.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.51. 12,224,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,314. The company has a market cap of $354.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

