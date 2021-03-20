German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 7,798 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,852 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,609,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,459,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,407,000 after purchasing an additional 981,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,558,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.