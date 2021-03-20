German American Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.62 on Friday, reaching $2,026.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,043.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,762.70. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.