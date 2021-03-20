GHOST Price Up 95.8% Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One GHOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GHOST has traded up 95.8% against the US dollar. GHOST has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $466,348.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.68 or 0.00454122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00141358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00671751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00074183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

