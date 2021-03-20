GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0813

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $14,094.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,179.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.06 or 0.03119415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.00 or 0.00344721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.62 or 0.00918598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.00 or 0.00398785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.36 or 0.00358847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00261723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021232 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

