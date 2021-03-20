GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Achieves Market Cap of $716,646.92

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One GokuMarket Credit token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $716,646.92 and approximately $3.94 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.35 or 0.00342808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 tokens. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.