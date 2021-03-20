Golem (GLM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $64.16 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market cap of $480.19 million and approximately $64.16 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.25 or 0.00639242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024598 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033733 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Golem

