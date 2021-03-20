Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Position Raised by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 0.5% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Golub Capital BDC worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,715.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,873 shares of company stock worth $283,911. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBDC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,475. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

