Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0554 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $5,830.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00343698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003972 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.