GravityCoin Trading Up 77.7% Over Last 7 Days (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 88.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One GravityCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 77.7% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $171,627.25 and approximately $17.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.59 or 0.00457473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00140525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00060194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00659252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00074640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,396,595 tokens. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

