Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

