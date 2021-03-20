GreenPower Price Tops $0.0404 (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One GreenPower coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. GreenPower has a market cap of $130.40 million and approximately $18,652.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GreenPower has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

