Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) vs. LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Financial Analysis

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenpro Capital and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 1 9 0 2.90

LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $82.10, suggesting a potential upside of 52.18%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $4.49 million 34.94 -$1.35 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $380.57 million 9.49 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -29.16

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 68.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -59.82% -37.41% -18.08% LiveRamp -21.33% -7.60% -6.44%

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment, and for sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, financial, and IT related services. In addition, the company holds life insurance; provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and offers wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

