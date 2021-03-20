Gridcoin Price Tops $0.0118 on Exchanges (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $15,823.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

