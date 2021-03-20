Grin Reaches Market Cap of $40.32 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Grin has a total market cap of $40.32 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 68,380,320 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

