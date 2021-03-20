Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.22 Million

Brokerages predict that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will announce $491.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.64 million. Grubhub posted sales of $362.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $261,310.00. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,031. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38. Grubhub has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

