Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Guardant Health worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GH. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $60,620,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guardant Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,625,000 after buying an additional 241,418 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ:GH opened at $145.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $14,783,831.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,170,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,499,935 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.