Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 2,627 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 27.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

DEO stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.19. 418,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $170.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

