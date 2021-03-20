Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 7,420 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.33. 1,945,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.44. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.21 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

