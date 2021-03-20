Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 849 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,695 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $140.71. 5,098,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.93. American Express has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

