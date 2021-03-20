Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 1.1% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $213,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.37.

CNQ stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 5,039,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,990. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

