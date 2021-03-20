Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 2.2% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 18.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 274,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 42,187 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. 3,579,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,979. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

