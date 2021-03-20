Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $36.73. 323,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

