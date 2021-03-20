Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 1.8% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,562. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 335.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

