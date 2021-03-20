Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 124,640 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,640 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,323,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 26,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 69,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

MUFG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 2,085,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUFG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.