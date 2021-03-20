Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 2,665 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 801,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 144,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 794,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,653. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.