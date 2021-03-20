Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 3,260 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 52.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 400,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,548. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

