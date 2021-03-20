Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,294,000 after buying an additional 457,117 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after buying an additional 300,043 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,204,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after buying an additional 193,152 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,227,000 after buying an additional 127,205 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $102.87. 1,230,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,464. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 131.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

