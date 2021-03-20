Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,480 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $65,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,218,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,928 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 35.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,239,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,149 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 350.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 974,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 757,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. 2,569,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,115. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

