Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of BEP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 823,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -81.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

