Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $13.56 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $134.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,114,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $185.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

