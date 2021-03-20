Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $30.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,507 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 4.1% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $30,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,516. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.