Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,314,000 after purchasing an additional 979,357 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,791,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

BIP traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 222,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,457. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.41 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

