Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.2% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $113.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,535,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $589.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

